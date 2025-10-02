Lake Country News

Water quality notice issued for Lake Country's Lakestone neighbourhoood

Water quality notice issued

Photo: District of Lake Country A water quality notice has been issued for 150 properties in Lakestone.

A water quality advisory has been issued to the Lakestone area of Lake Country.

The municipality is conducting maintenance Thursday on a pressure reducing valve, which receives water from Okanagan Lake. The work is taking place until 2 p.m.

“As a precaution, and in consultation with Interior Health, a water quality advisory will be issued due to the potential for low water pressure or temporary water outages during this time,” said the district in a notice.

Once the maintenance is complete, a water sample will be collected and submitted to a lab. Residents will be notified as soon as the water quality notice is lifted.

About 150 properties are impacted. A full list of addresses is here.