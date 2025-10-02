Lake Country News

Dismantling of Lake Country's Airport Inn underway

Airport Inn coming down

Photo: District of Lake Country The Airport Inn is coming down

The destruction of a Lake Country landmark of dubious distinction is underway.

A demolition crew has started work to take down the complex of buildings that form the Airport Inn, the District said in a social media post.

"The demolition is being done in a carefully controlled environment and members of the public are reminded to stay away from the worksite in the interest of public safety," the district said.

"Updates will be provided in the coming month as demolition work progresses."

It was March when heavy equipment was moved onto the Airport Inn Lakeside lot, and work to dismantle the dilapidated motel was expected to get underway in short order. There were roadblocks to address before those machines could really get to the heart of the job. Regardless, it was a welcome shift.

"It’s so great to get the eyesore removed," Ireland said during an interview back in March.

"Will take a little while but to get it off the highway and out of our community is a huge step. Our whole council has been working toward this for a while."

The Inn has overlooked Highway 97 for decades and Ireland said it used to be called the Stetson Village Motel, on the corner of Burtch Road and Highway 97 in Kelowna, he said. Heinz Strege and Maurice Skuba bought the building at that time.

It was being trucked up to Vernon and there was a holdup with the destination site, Skuba's son Mark said.

At first, it sat on a piece of land near the lake. It was there for a while and then Raif Fleihan got involved.

He bought a piece of land and put it in Lake County. Fleihan was a prominent property owner at that time, owning the old A and B sound building and a nightclub called the Cave.

The hotel still has the old bar and pieces of old nightclub in it.

Further insight into what the building contained was offered in a 2018 court ruling.

That decision said motel had "mould in the interior, combustible materials in the electrical rooms, water leaking from the ceiling, broken emergency lights, small fires in several electrical outlets and deficient smoke detectors.”

Once it stopped being a motel it became longterm lodgings for a number of people who area residents said brought trouble to an otherwise quiet area.

More than 160 RCMP files were opened as a result of incidents at the property between 2009 and 2016.

The motel shut down and went on the market in 2019. A Calgary developer purchased the property from previous owner Raif Fleihan. It had been listed for as much as $6.9 million.

Photo: District of Lake Country Demolition is starting on a rundown motel in Lake Country

*** Correction: This story was amended to add the name of the previous owner.