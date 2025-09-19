Lake Country News

$17.5M Carrs Landing sale sets new residential record in B.C. Interior

$17.5M waterfront record

A stunning lakefront estate in Lake Country has sold for $17.5 million, setting a new MLS record for the highest residential sale ever recorded in the Interior of British Columbia

The 20-acre property at 16080 Carrs Landing Road was listed by TJ & Steph Real Estate Group of Royal LePage Kelowna and Mark Lester of Colliers International.

It sold in just 15 days.

The previous record was a $16 million waterfront sale in the same area last year.

“As someone born and raised in the Okanagan, it was very special to be involved in the sale of arguably the most exceptional parcel in the area,” said TJ Dumonceaux, realtor and partner at TJ & Steph Real Estate Group.

The property includes three land titles, with two on the water, offering 1,700 feet of pristine shoreline in your own secluded bay.

It features five residences—a main house, three guest houses, and a finished barn—plus a waterfront boathouse, two docks, and a private boat launch. There’s also a tennis court, soccer field, helipad, gym, and orchard.

“It hasn’t been available on the market for over two decades,” Dumonceaux added.

“I’m born and raised in Kelowna, and I’ve seen a lot of amazing, beautiful properties — but every time I set foot on that property, it’s truly something special.”

Mark Lester, Senior Vice President at Colliers International, helped market the listing across Canada.

“I deal with properties all over the province — the Okanagan, Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, the Kootenays — and this is just an incredibly special property,'' Lester said.

“It doesn't matter if it's in the Okanagan or anywhere else. It's an absolutely unique sale.”

The buyer was represented by Scott Marshall of Sotheby’s International Realty (Hall Cassie Marshall Group).