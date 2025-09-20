Lake Country News

Lake Country council give first reading to racquet club proposal, seek more information

Lake Country council wants more information on a number of topics before it’s ready to move ahead with a proposed mixed-use development on Okanagan Centre Road East.

Developer Kerr Properties is seeking to rezone the property to town centre commercial to make way for a development that includes a private racquet sports club and a phased residential development.

Staff, in supporting the application, said the future land use of mixed-use commercial fits within the district’s Official Community Plan and it supports the policy goals of residential development, employment opportunities and recreational uses.

However, council had concerns about potential traffic connections, zoning and setbacks, and decided to proceed cautiously while staff work with the applicant.

Citing previous attempts to develop the property, Mayor Blair Ireland noted council was told a dirt road linking Pollard Road with Okanagan Centre Road East should be dedicated as a convention to Okanagan Centre East.

“While times change and things change…there are only three connections for our community from the east to the west side,” said Ireland.

“We will be adding a future connection at Lodge Road but that is not going to be an easy connection for our community.”

He suggested only going to first reading so the transportation department could take a look at it.

“We only get one shot. There is no other real solution.”

Coun. Cara Reed questioned whether the town centre zone commercial was the right zone for the development being proposed.

“With the six storeys, we are not guaranteed to get what the applicant is proposing. We are zoning it, we’re not at development permit,” said Reed.

Reed wondered whether a comprehensive development zone which is more defined would be the appropriate way to go.

“To have a six-storey gaming establishment next to agricultural land…I wonder if that’s the right thing.”

Council unanimously voted to give the development first reading only and directed staff to discuss specific needs and purposes with the applicant on uses including more information on zero setbacks and transportation.