Lake Country developer proposes a private racquet club with a residential component
Housing and racquet sports
A development that would include a private racquet club with associated facilities and a phased residential project is being proposed for Lake Country.
Council Tuesday will be asked to move the process along by approving rezoning of the property at 9971 Okanagan Centre Road East from rural residential to town centre commercial.
With the property designated as mixed-use commercial in the Official Community Plan, staff say approving the rezoning application would be consistent with the OCP.
“The parks and recreation department noted there is identified demand for private recreation opportunities in the district,” a staff report says.
“As such, rezoning the subject property to C1 - Town Centre could help meet that demand and support OCP policy goals that aim to foster active living opportunities through physical recreation for residents.
“The rezoning of this property would permit a mix of commercial and residential uses to support the town centre developing as the residential, employment and cultural core of the community.
Staff support the application with the condition that a road dedication along Okanagan Centre Road East be provided.
The proposal from Lower Mainland-based Kerr Properties does not specify the exact scope of the project.
Those details will be brought back when they seek a development permit.
