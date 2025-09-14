Lake Country News
Mountain Lion and three cubs spotted on Beaver Lake Road in Lake Country
Cougar and cubs spotted
Contributed
A rare wildlife encounter unfolded Saturday morning east of Lake Country when a local family came face-to-face with a mother mountain lion and her three cubs.
Karlee Pigozzo said she was out collecting firewood on Beaver Lake Road around 9 a.m. when the animals appeared.
“We saw the momma mountain lion followed by three babies,” she said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime video. It was really cool to see.”
Pigozzo described the mother as “quite large,” noting that mountain lions are typically about twice the size of a bobcat.
“Very, very cool to see! A once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I was excited to experience it with my man,” she added.
More Lake Country News
RECENT STORIES
- Securing food securitySelkirk College - 4:00 am
- Manufacturing biz expandsPenticton - 4:00 am
- New bylaw to raise DCCsSalmon Arm - 4:00 am
- More medical care on sceneKamloops - 4:00 am
- Drug dealer too frail for jailKelowna - 4:00 am
Real Estate
130 Cougar Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$192,900
more details
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$192,900
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Bedhead Kelowna BC SPCA >
Lake Country Quick Links District of Lake Country
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Lake Country Discussion Forum
Central Okanagan Regional District
Interior Health
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Lake Country Discussion Forum
Central Okanagan Regional District
Interior Health
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2025 Castanet.net