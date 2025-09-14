Lake Country News

Mountain Lion and three cubs spotted on Beaver Lake Road in Lake Country

Cougar and cubs spotted

Contributed

A rare wildlife encounter unfolded Saturday morning east of Lake Country when a local family came face-to-face with a mother mountain lion and her three cubs.

Karlee Pigozzo said she was out collecting firewood on Beaver Lake Road around 9 a.m. when the animals appeared.

“We saw the momma mountain lion followed by three babies,” she said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime video. It was really cool to see.”

Pigozzo described the mother as “quite large,” noting that mountain lions are typically about twice the size of a bobcat.

“Very, very cool to see! A once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I was excited to experience it with my man,” she added.