Amy Millan of Broken Social Scene, Stars fame, brings solo tour to Lake Country

Photo: Contributed Amy Millan plans Creekside Theatre on Sunday, October 19, 2025.

A singer-songwriter who was a member of both Broken Social Scene and Stars is coming to the Central Okanagan.

Amy Millan is scheduled to take the stage at Creekside Theatre in Lake Country at 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 19.

Millan’s new album, I Went To Find You, is her first solo release in more than 15 years. She describes the making of the album as a profound reconnection with the joy of music she first felt as a child while singing with her father – a connection cut short when her dad died in a car crash before her fifth birthday.

“I so clearly remember being a kid and putting on my pajamas and being so excited for nighttime, because that’s when my dad and I would sing together,” Millan reflects. “Ever since then, I’ve tried to make my life an arrow back to that feeling, but I didn’t fully understand that until now.”

Millan’s music is influenced by folk, country and indie-pop. She has earned acclaim for her intimate, honest and emotional work, including in her collaborations with Stars and Broken Social Scene.

Tickets for the October 19 show at Creekside Theatre are available here. They are expected to sell out quickly.