Lake Country RCMP and crisis negotiators talk man down tower after three hours

Photo: Shawn Hampson A man in Lake Country could be seen climbing down from a communication tower on Wednesday night.

Lake Country RCMP and police negotiators from the Southeast District Crisis Negotiation Team had to talk a distressed man down from a communications tower in Lake Country Wednesday night.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. when Lake Country RCMP responded to multiple calls about a man climbing a radio tower owned by Nav Canada near the intersections of Oceola Road and Lake Hill Drive.

When police arrived, they found a man had climbed to the top of the 100 metre tall tower and was seen pulling wires from the structure. Representatives from Nav Canada were called to de-energize the tower to ensure the climber didn't injure himself.

"It was determined that the male was likely experiencing an acute mental health crisis and was refusing to come down," says Lake Country RCMP Cpl. Kent Hall.

Police negotiators from the Southeast District Crisis Negotiation Team were also called to the scene, and after approximately three hours of negotiations, they managed to convince the man to climb down from the tower of his own accord.

The man was then taken into custody under the Mental Health Act and transported to Kelowna General Hospital.