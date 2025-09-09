Photo: Contributed Stolen boat and trailer recovered at Oyama Boat Launch

Police in Lake Country say they recovered a stolen boat at a local boat launch last week.

Officers on routine patrol on Sept. 5 pulled over a driver at the Oyama boat launch.

Mounties noticed a red Chevrolet Avalanche parked at the launch with a boat trailer that had no licence plate.

The vehicle had previously been linked to multiple thefts across the Okanagan region, said a RCMP news release.

Police waited for the driver to return and conducted a traffic stop as he attempted to leave.

The man behind the wheel was found to be prohibited from driving in B.C.

Further investigation revealed the boat had been reported stolen from the Vernon area earlier in 2024.

The driver was arrested and later released at the scene. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date. The vehicle was impounded, and both the boat and trailer were returned to their rightful owner.

Anyone with information about this incident or other crimes is asked to contact Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppers.net.