Lake Country council take long road to moving controversial development to the next step

Photo: District of Lake Country Bond Road development inches along

A controversial development outside Lake Country’s Urban Containment Boundary (UCB) has inched closer to a public hearing.

Following a lengthy and at times complicated discussion involving the municipality’s UCB, future land use and complex rezoning, council decided to advance adjusting the Urban Containment Boundary to include the Bond Road property where the project is proposed.

The motion council gave first and second reading to also seeks to amend the Official Community Plan to a high density designation and to direct staff to work with the applicant to bring back a comprehensive development zone—a custom zone for a single project—for council’s consideration as soon as possible.

District CAO Paul Gipps told council creating a comprehensive development zone would give council more control and more clarity over any development of the property.

If the rezoning gets initial approval, Lake Country would schedule public hearings on both the Official Community Plan and zoning changes on the same night.

The developer is seeking to build approximately 55 townhomes on the property adjacent to Davidson Road elementary.

Residents of the area, some of whom were in attendance Tuesday, have rallied against the project, complaining the lot is too small for the type of development being planned, it’s contrary to the Official Community Plan, issues about traffic and congestion and lack of green space for kids.

Speaking specifically to the application, Coun. Michael Lewis said the townhouse proposal next to a school makes sense, saying he wouldn’t want to see condos, bachelor suites or one bedroom units.