Lake Country seeking feedback on future of the community

Photo: District of Lake Country Lake Country is seeking feedback on its Official Community Plan.

The District of Lake Country is updating its Official Community Plan (OCP) and is asking residents to help shape the community’s future.

The OCP serves as a 20-year guide for growth, development and community priorities. The current plan, adopted in 2018, is being reviewed to reflect population growth, housing affordability challenges, climate resilience, service demands, and economic diversification.

“Let’s grow Lake Country, together,” the District said in its announcement.

Residents can participate through a Community Visioning Survey, open until Sept. 30, with weekly draws for $50 local gift cards and a $100 grand prize at the end of the survey period.

Two open houses will also be held at Municipal Hall, 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road, on Sept. 10 from 3 to 7 p.m. and Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. District staff will also be available at community events, including Artwalk on Sept. 6 and 7.

The survey and more information are available here.