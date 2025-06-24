Unlicensed teen gets his parent's minivan impounded in Lake Country

Photo: RCMP RCMP pull over a driver doing 160 Km/h in a 100 zone near Pelmewash Parkway.

BC Highway Patrol made an unusual traffic stop in Lake Country earlier this month.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol says a minivan travelling on Highway 97, south of Pelmewash Parkway, June 4, at 4:30 a.m. was behind an RCMP cruiser doing 160 km/h in a 100 zone.

"Many people do not realize that police radar works just as well from behind a police cruiser as it does from the front," said McLaughlin.

In this case, the 16-year-old driver had no driver’s licence, and two of his teenage passengers were lying on the back floor of the minivan next to yard tools and a lawn mower.

Police called the driver's parents and found out that the boy did not have his parent's permission to drive the van. One of the parents of another passenger in the van thought their son was at home sleeping.

As a result of the incident, the driver was served $955 in violation tickets for excessive speed, driving without a licence and operating a vehicle with too many passengers (no rear seats). The van was impounded for a week.

"This had all the ingredients of an imminent tragedy. Parents, make sure you talk to your kids. Teach them well to help them have a safe summer on B.C. highways," said McLaughlin.