Rocks washed onto Oyama Road following heavy rainfall, District confirms roadway intact

Photo: District of Lake Country District of Lake Country crews removed rocks and debris from a section of Oyama Road Friday evening after heavy rain

A powerful thunderstorm that swept through the Okanagan Friday afternoon caused localized flooding and debris on roads, including a section of Oyama Road in Lake Country.

In a Facebook update posted Friday night, the District of Lake Country addressed reports from motorists about rocks on Oyama Road earlier in the evening.

“To clarify some of the information shared in this group by motorists earlier Friday evening about rocks on Oyama Rd. . . It was on the section of Oyama Rd known as MP Williams Hill (as you head north from the Woodsdale/Lodge Rd/Oyama Rd intersection by the tennis courts along the east side of Wood Lake).”

According to the District, heavy rain caused water to flow off the side slopes, overwhelming the ditch and washing out the shoulders on the lower section of MP Williams Hill.

“During the heavy rain late this afternoon the ditches saw a large flow of water off the side slopes that overwhelmed the ditch and washed the shoulders on the lower section of MP Williams Hill.”

Despite the damage, officials confirmed the road surface itself remained intact.

“District staff confirmed that the roadway wasn't undercut (there is asphalt all the way along the ditch so it kept it armoured) and the Roads team cleared the debris from the road.”

The District also issued a reminder to residents to exercise caution during severe weather.

“During such significant rain storms as we saw today, please watch for gravel on roads, adjust your driving to the conditions, and report any concerns to the after hours Roads line: 250-317-9870.”