Photo: Conan Ackert Accident on Hwy 97 at Oyama Rd & Pelmewash Pkwy

Traffic is at a standstill on Friday night heading south on Highway 97 through Lake Country.

A car has veered off the road near Oyama Road and Pelmewash Parkway. Emergency crews are on scene.

One traveller reported being stuck in the lineup for the past half hour.

Further details on the crash and injuries at this time are unknown.