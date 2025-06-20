It's safe to swim at Reiswig Regional Park again

Photo: RDCO Swimming advisory lifted at Reiswig Regional Park in Lake Country.

A swimming advisory placed on Reiswig Regional Park has now been lifted.

The advisory was issued a week ago after higher than acceptable E.coli counts were found in water samples taken at the park on Wood Lake.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says the advisory has now been lifted under guidance from Interior Health.

Testing indicates the water now meets the guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality.

RDCO staff regularly collect water samples from a number of regional beaches for Interior Health to test and analyze.

Beach water quality can fluctuate due to factors including currents, runoff and the outflow of creeks, changing environmental factors and waterfowl and animal waste. Beach water quality is typically poorer in summer due to warmer water temperatures and the number of people swimming.

Last year the park was under a swimming advisory for much of the month of August due to elevated E.coli counts.