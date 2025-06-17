District of Lake Country's payroll in 2024 grew by 9%

Photo: District of Lake Country Lake Country municipal hall.

The District of Lake Country’s payroll swelled to nearly $11 million in 2024.

Figures released by the municipality as part of its annual financial reporting requirement shows Lake Country spent $10.9 million on staff wages in 2024, a $900,000 increase over 2023.

The report also lists 65 employees who pulled in better than $75,000 in wages last year, which is up from 55 employees the previous year.

Wages have more than doubled over the past decade. In 2015, Lake Country spent just $4.5 million in wages.

New chief administrative officer Paul Gipps topped the list, pulling in $197,363 last year.

The top staff include:

Trevor James - CFO - $181,457

Reyna Seabrook - Director of Corporate Services - $181,009

Matthew Salmon - Director of Infrastructure and Development Engineering - $179,728

Matt Vader - Director of Parks, Recreation and Culture - $177,427

The district nearly $250,000 on council remuneration and expenses. That includes $204,805 in remuneration and $39,436 in expenses.

Mayor Blair Ireland topped the list, billing the municipality for $13,536 in expenses while Coun. Michael Lewis was the top councillor, billing $5,774 in expenses.

Lake Country also spent $57.2 million for goods and services, $10 million more than in 2023.

That list includes about $15.7 million to the Regional District of Central Okanagan, the provincial Ministry of Finance and Receiver General of Canada.