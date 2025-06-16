Boil water notice rescinded for part of Lake Country 

Photo: District of Lake Country A boil water notice was issued June 11 in Lake Country.

A boil water notice issued last week is no longer in effect for parts of Lake Country.

The District of Lake Country, in consultation with Interior Health, has rescinded a boil water notice that was put in place on June 11. The affected properties were on Sherman and Teresa roads, Copper Hill Place and Copper Hill Lane.

“Recent testing and monitoring have shown no bacteria are present within the distribution network and disinfection (chlorine) levels are normal,” announced the district in a social media post. “Customers are encouraged to run a cold water tap for five minutes to flush their household plumbing.”

Anyone with questions can contact the Utilities Department at the District of Lake Country by calling 250-766-6677, emailing [email protected] or you can find out more on the district website.