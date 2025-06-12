Boil water notice issued for portion of Lake Country

Photo: District of Lake Country Area affected by boil water notice

The District of Lake Country in consultation with Interior Health has issued a boil water notice for several homes within the municipality.

The boil water notice went into effect Wednesday and is expected to last six to seven days.

It encompasses properties on Sherman and Teresa roads, Copper Hill Place and Copper Hill Lane.

The notice is being issued out of an abundance of caution due to the potential for low pressure during planned work on the water system.

All customers in the affected area should boil their water for one minute before drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice or brushing teeth.

Customers can also use bottled water or water filtered through a well-maintained treatment device.

A water fill station is available at the Winfield Arena.

The notice will be removed once testing confirms water is safe for consumption.