Lake Country plans new egress from Copper Hill subdivision

Photo: District of Lake Country A new road out of the Copper Hill development in Lake Country is being planned.

Residents of a Lake Country neighbourhood will be getting another way to get out of their community in the case of wildfires or other disasters.

The District of Lake Country announced the next phases of the development of the Copper Hill subdivision include plans for a construction access road that will remain in place as a secondary emergency egress route to address the immediate and long-term concerns of the community.

“The new access road will extend from Sherman Road in the Copper Hill subdivision through to McCarthy Road, connecting with Bottom Wood Lake Road. While the road will serve as a controlled access point for construction vehicles and equipment, it has been designed with long-term community safety in mind and be available as an emergency egress until the road is opened permanently,” announced the district in a news release.

Mayor Blair Ireland said the municipality has heard the concerns of Copper Hill/Clearwater subdivision residents over the years and finding a solution has been a priority.

“By planning for roads infrastructure in advance of an anticipated development proposal, we’re not only working to strengthen emergency response capabilities with a secondary exit route, but enabling the next stages of the Copper Hill neighbourhood to be developed,” said Ireland.

The primary function of the road during construction is to support vehicle access for development. The secondary function is to serve as an emergency egress route for residents. Long term function is to provide connection through to McCarthy Rd.

Council will consider the next phase of the Copper Hill development with a development variance permit application on June 17. Construction access road creation is anticipated to begin as early as this July.