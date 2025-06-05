Lake Country launches street banner contest to showcase local art

Photo: Contributed Lake Country street banners contest

The District of Lake Country is inviting local artists to take part in a street banner contest to help brighten the town centre and show off community creativity.

The district is inviting residents of all ages and artistic backgrounds to submit original artwork that reflects the unique spirit of Lake Country.

Selected pieces will be displayed on street poles throughout the area.

"This initiative is all about celebrating local talent and creating a sense of pride and identity through public art," says Janice Larson, chair of the Lake Country public art advisory commission.

"We're excited to see the creativity that emerges and how artists interpret the spirit of our community."

Artists can submit entries in five visual art categories: photography, digital art, collage, painting and illustration, and printmaking.

Up to 20 works will be selected by a panel, with each chosen artist receiving a $300 honorarium.

The submission deadline is June 30 at 12 p.m.. Each participant may enter up to five pieces. Full contest guidelines and submission instructions are available on the district’s website.