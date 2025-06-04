Lake Country making changes to proposed wildlife attractant bylaw

Photo: Contributed Lake Country to exempt bats from wildlife attractant bylaw.

It will take a bit more time before Lake Country council is ready to adopt a wildlife and vector attractant bylaw.

The bylaw was on the agenda for adoption Tuesday after previously passing first three readings.

However, council decided to rescind third reading and send the bylaw back to staff for more clarification.

At issue, an addition to the bylaw exempting bats and bees as attractants.

Council agreed both are positive contributors to the ecosystem.

“I do know bat houses are good and I do know having bees pollinating is good, so I wouldn’t want to see anybody using this bylaw to attack something that we know is a positive thing,” said Coun. Michael Lewis.

As presented, farms operations, plants on private property and hummingbird and bird feeders provided they are not accessible to wildlife are exempt from the attractant policy.

Concerns were also raised by Mayor Blair Ireland about bird feeders as well.

Staff will make some changes to the bylaw and bring it back at a future meeting for reconsideration.