Lake Country's Pradha Farm multiplying its concert output this summer

Photo: Contributed 538st will take to the Pradha Farm stage on June 27.

Local music will be flowing all summer long at Lake Country’s Pradha Farm.

The community-focused farm in Oyama normally hosts a concert each summer, but this year it is conducting a series of four shows in an effort to highlight more local musicians.

The first concert will be held on June 27 and feature three acts: DJ Marru, 538st and Satoshi Yano.

“We’re not just putting on concerts,” Pradha Farm owner Genevieve Daniel said in a press release. “We’re building a space that celebrates local culture and supports the next generation of artists, small businesses and farmers.”

The second concert is July 5, with DJ Marru, Tonight’s Forecast and Elodie Orsei, and the third goes July 19 with Kinfolk Nation and Gold Mynd.

“Reggae is more than music—it’s a message,” Gold Mynd said. “At Pradha Farm, I get to share that message with people who care about community, culture and connection. It’s a blessing to bring peace, unity and love to a place rooted in the land.”

The final concert is slated for Aug. 9, when DJ Marru Alma Kubana and Major Mambo will take to the stage.

“Every ticket sold helps a local artist keep creating,” Daniel said. “When you come to a concert at Pradha Farm, you're not just enjoying live music; you’re helping musicians make a living, supporting emerging talent and investing in the future of local arts and culture. It’s community powered, from the ground up.”

More information and tickets can be found here.