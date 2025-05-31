Lake Country Fire Department quickly extinguishes grass fire near Camp Road

Photo: Facebook LCFD responded at a report of a Wildland fire in the 11000 block of Camp Rd

A grass fire that ignited Saturday afternoon in Lake Country was quickly brought under control by the Lake Country Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched to the 11000 block of Camp Road shortly after 3:30 p.m., following reports of a fire in the area.

According to a Facebook post by the District of Lake Country, all three stations were paged on the first alarm and a request for support of BC Wildfire Service Initial Attack crew.

“The first arriving crews found a 10m x 50m grass fire burning below the power lines and near several homes on Camp Road,” the District stated.

The fire was quickly contained and extinguished. No homes were damaged in the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation but is not considered suspicious. The Lake Country Fire Department says crews will return to the area later in the evening to recheck the site.