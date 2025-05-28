Original Sweetlegs store in Lake Country closes after 11 years, online shop remains

Photo: Facebook SweetLegs owners Addie and Chris Pafiolis

After more than a decade serving the Lake Country community, local clothing brand SweetLegs is closing the doors to its original retail store.

The announcement was posted to Facebook on May 7. The shop first opened in 2014.

“A heartfelt goodbye (to our physical store—not to you),” read the message shared by co-founders Addie and Chris Pafiolis.

“From that first storefront to the beautiful new space we poured our hearts and savings into, your love and loyalty made every step worthwhile. While it breaks our hearts to say goodbye to this location, we’re not going anywhere,” the post shared.

While the physical store is closing, the company will continue operating online and has introduced a new local pickup option from its Kelowna warehouse at 871 McCurdy Pl.

“We're excited to continue growing our amazing online community,” the owners added.