Lake Country home builder to close permanently

Photo: Wayne Moore/file SRI Homes is closing permanently at the end of June

A Lake Country modular home company is closing its doors permanently.

SRI Homes, which employs about 150 people, will close permanently as of the end of June.

The company made the announcement Thursday.

In a statement, SRI Homes general manager Darren Bassett pointed to market conditions beyond the company’s control as well as a substantial increase in operating costs.

“This was not an easy decision, and we have delayed it as long as possible out of respect and commitment to our employees, customers, and the communities we serve,” said Darren Bassett, general manager for SRI Homes BC.

“We are sorry for the impact this closure will have, and we will work closely with all of them to ensure the transition is as smooth as possible.”

With the closure, SRI will no longer be supplying homes with the exception of those already scheduled.

For future modular home needs, customers are encouraged to contact SRI Regent in Lethbridge, AB or Moduline Industries in Penticton, B.C.

Workers at the plant went on strike back in February.

Pat McGregor, president of United Steel Workers Union Local 1-423 said at the time he didn’t believe the company and the union were on the same wavelength.

McGregor said employees endured three months of layoffs in 2024 alone.

SRI Homes has been the subject of WorkSafeBC investigations for potential workplace safety violations.