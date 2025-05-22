’We can’t hit pause’: Cherry growers question delay on housing in Lake Country 

Photo: Castanet A worker sorts through a flat of cherries.

The head of the BC Cherry Association is disappointed with Lake Country council's decision to deny an application for 79 temporary housing units for foreign workers.

Council instructed staff to work with the owners of applicant Northern Cherries to reduce the number of units proposed for the land along Oceola Road and to draft a district-wide policy on temporary farm worker housing.

Sukhpaul Bal, the chair of the BC Cherry Association, suggested municipal leaders in Lake Country should have instructed staff to come up with a policy “many, many years ago because this is not a brand new thing in the valley.”

The proposal would have seen temporary foreign workers living in units within 19 ATCO-style trailers, surrounded by vegetation to screen the view to neighbouring homes.

“While I appreciate the need for temporary workers, I don’t think it’s a fantastic location for that many people. Not a big fan,” said Mayor Blair Ireland.

“It’s problematic when we are a community that is up against the wall sewer-wise.

“We are up against the wall water-wise, and we have users that are not contributing to the cost of that.”

Troubling comments

Those comments didn’t go down well with Bal, who said paying development cost charges, water bills and sewer connection fees are all part of the costs that orchards incur when they set up accommodations for temporary foreign workers.

“Added to that, what I found very troubling was that there was comment made about what does this bring to the community," Bal said.

"Well, from my knowledge – and I wasn’t here at the start but I know my great grandfather was around here when agriculture was starting up and water was being brought down from the hills – these communities were built on agriculture, on farming. And we’ve seen people move into this beautiful area but agriculture has been a foundation here and that’s key to this area."

Bal said it's "very disturbing" when somebody is saying, "what does agriculture bring to this area?"

"It’s key to this area and that’s what everybody – all elected officials should understand,” Bal said.

Delay could hurt a family farm

While District of Lake Country staff supported the application from Northern Cherries, council sided with the district’s Agricultural Advisory Committee, which expressed concerns about the size and location of the temporary housing.

“These aren’t large companies with boards of directors etc., shareholders. These are family farms,” said Bal.

“A family making the investments, working day and night. They are behind businesses like the one in front of Lake Country council. It’s a farming family."

Bal said it's wrong to label these as industrial farmers.

"That’s just farming and that’s what’s taking place, and municipalities all throughout the Okanagan need to have an understanding, have their pulse on what’s going on and have the appropriate policies that allow agriculture to thrive, to grow, expand as opposed to trying to keep it at just a very small level that pleased people in the community," Bal said.

"That’s not the way we see it from the farming community.”

He’s hoping something can be worked out in time to ensure that the workers Northern Cherries needs will be in place in time to harvest what is setting up to be a very healthy crop after some tough years for cherry growers.

“When farming is your business (apples, cherries, grapes) you have to put in the resources and assure that you have the staff because when cherries are ready, we can’t hit pause and wait for people to show up in the valley.”

Lake Country district council did not give a deadline for when staff should report back with a recommended policy on agriculture-related temporary housing.

Huge demand for workers this season

Bal said producers anticipate they will need the most amount of workers that they have ever seen.

“Yes, we’ll have a big influx of foreign workers that we’ve had for many years but the limiting factor is actually the accommodation. We can only house the workers that we have approval for,” Bal said.

Under the federal Seasonal Agricultural Workers Program, which brings in people from Mexico and other designated Caribbean countries, employers must provide TFWs with adequate and suitable housing.

The BC Cherry Association is spreading the word that it is a very good crop this year and growers will need more pickers.

“We’re definitely trying to encourage backpacking component or travellers to come to this region as well,” he said.

The pool of students and others who used to travel to the Okanagan from Quebec and other provinces for the summer has seriously dwindled in recent years.

“Definitely with the pandemic limiting travel and then, on top of that, inconsistencies with our crop due to the extreme climate. So there’s been a good stretch of four to five years that things have not been very good. So, you do lose people to other industries,” said Bal.

Emails from interested travellers are starting to trickle in. Bal said he and others are telling those people the Okanagan cherry crop is looking great, encouraging them to “come out this way (and) bring your friends as well.”