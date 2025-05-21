Lake Country rejects orchard housing for 79 temporary farm workers

Photo: Northern Cherries Lake Country council deny 79 temproary farm workers for Lake Country orchard

Owners of Northern Cherries in Lake Country will be asked to reduce the number of temporary farm workers they wish to house on their Oceola Road orchard.

The large commercial operation had applied to place 17 trailers on the property in order to house 79 temporary farm workers.

While staff supported the initiative, council sided with the district’s Agricultural Advisory Committee in turning down the application for that many workers.

“While I appreciate the need for temporary workers, I don’t think it’s a fantastic location for that many people. Not a big fan,” said Mayor Blair Ireland.

“It’s problematic when we are a community that is up against the wall sewer-wise.

“We are up against the wall water-wise, and we have users that are not contributing to the cost of that.”

Ireland says residential customers will have to pick up that extra cost.

Staff indicated Northern Cherries has orchard operations in both Lake Country and Kelowna. Presently there are workers housed within orchards in Kelowna.

The Lake Country temporary workers would work on orchards in both communities which also concerned some on council.

“I am concerned this will be central housing for the entire region,” said Coun. Tricia Brett.

Council was told housing such as these within Atco trailers is the industry norm with some 5,000 to 7,000 temporary workers housed in similar settings up and down the valley.

Only Coun. Michael Lewis spoke to support the application suggesting it is good for agriculture.

Instead of defeating the application outright, council instead reworked a motion asking staff to work with Northern Cherries to reduce the size and that staff do research to develop a policy document that can be applied across the district and report back to council.