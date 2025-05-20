Lake Country will participate in ParticipACTION challenge

Photo: Contributed Lake Country wants to be Canada's most active community

The District of Lake Country wants to be known as Canada’s most active community.

To earn the distinction, the municipality plans to participate in the ParticipACTION Community Challenge, a nationwide initiative to encourage Canadians to get active.

The challenge runs through the month of June.

Council will be asked to endorse the district’s participation at its Tuesday meeting.

“From June 1 to 30, municipalities and community organizations are encouraged to host and register physical activity programs, initiatives and events, tracking community participation through the official ParticipACTION challenge platform,” a staff report states.

“Participating communities will compete for the title of Canada’s Most Active Community, along with a grand prize of $100,000 to be reinvested into local sport and physical activity opportunities.

“To maximize community engagement, the district will actively encourage local clubs, organizations and community groups to participate by registering and tracking their physical activity events throughout June.”

Earlier this year, Lake Country was awarded the ParticipACTION Community Challenge grant to enhance its street hockey program by enabling the purchase of essential equipment to help reduce financial barriers and ensure all children can take part.

ParticipACTION, first launched in the 1970s, is designed to get Canadians moving, regardless of the intensity.

“Everything from workplace stretch breaks and fitness classes to recreational games and sports practices can contribute toward a community’s overall participation score.”