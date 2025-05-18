Wrongfully released Alberta inmate might be in Lake Country area, sleuths say

Photo: TikTok/kenzies.on.the.lamb This is the profile photo of the TikTok account belonging to Mackenzie Dawn Hardy, 24, who was wrongfully released from Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre last month.

A woman who was wrongfully released from an Alberta correctional facility may have been in the Lake Country area last week, according to online sleuths.

According to Global News, 24-year-old Mackenzie Dawn Hardy was released from Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre on April 25 when it received fraudulent documents indicating the charges against her had been stayed.

Hardy, of Red Deer, Alta., was in custody waiting to appear in court for offences that included possession of stolen property, fleeing from police, and driving while prohibited, among others.

While on the lam, Hardy has been posting on TikTok under the handle kenzies.on.the.lamb and agreed to an interview with Global. As of Sunday, her most watched video has 201,000 views.

In her video she first claimed to be "one step ahead" of RCMP and said she was “too fast for those piggies to come after me.”

She later changed her tune, claiming she was released but used “no fake paperwork, no tricks.” She claims she was released around the same time her boyfriend was diagnosed with a fatal tumor and was given a year to live.

“Some people call it a fraudulent release, I call it a miracle,” she said in a video posted Saturday.

“I’m not hiding, I'm not afraid, I'm not sorry. I’m choosing love, and if that makes me a criminal in their eyes, then maybe their eyes are broken.”

Some online sleuths now believe Hardy may have been in the Lake Country area earlier this week.

Online sleuth Cole Bennett has pointed to a since deleted video posted by Hardy on Thursday, May 15, in which a sign appears to read Lake Country. It’s suggested Hardy filmed the video outside of Lake Country Auto off of Highway 97.

Speaking with Castanet, public information officer with Alberta RCMP Cpl. Mathew Howell confirmed police were still looking for Hardy. If she has crossed over to B.C., Howell said it would be easy for police to coordinate their efforts.

“The advantage of being one police force across across the country, in a lot of provinces coordination is internal,” he said.

“The file just kind of continues and moves over. So if they are in B.C. RCMP jurisdiction, then we’ll contact our members that are there and go from there.”