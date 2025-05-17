Lake Country contemplates wildlife attractant bylaw and fines

Photo: Contributed Lake Country is. considering a wildlife attractant bylaw

Lake Country council will debate adding a new wildlife attractant bylaw when it meets Tuesday.

The bylaw, if adopted, will impose fines in a number of categories related to attractants ranging from feeding wildlife and providing animal attractants to providing conditions or structures that attract wildlife.

Fines are set at $100.

Discussion of an attractant bylaw was first raised in 2021 and reconfirmed again in January of last year.

Council was presented with a series of bylaws from other municipalities as well as the WildSafe BC attractant toolkit during a strategy session in April of 2024.

Those bylaws helped council to narrow down the scope of the bylaw it will be presented.

Staff did note while fines and penalties are included within the bylaw, the primary objective of any bylaw is to obtain voluntary compliance through education, information and effective enforcement based on consistency, education and fairness.

“Enforcement of bylaw contravention is primarily initiated on a complaint basis except as otherwise set out in the policy,” a staff report stated.

“Staff do not anticipate any additional enforcement action although the bylaw will provide an opportunity for education and, where appropriate, penalties can be issued.”