Okanagan man can't explain lights in the sky above Carr's Landing

Strange lights in the sky above Lake Country have some residents scratching their heads.

Castanet received multiple inquiries about lights that were visible above in the Lake Country night sky Monday night.

Mathew Hart tells Castanet he was driving home at around 9:30 p.m. when he spotted them.

"I pulled over, it's pouring out. And then my sister in law comes up behind me on the road. 'What the heck is that?' (she said) And I just thought it was super interesting."

Hart managed to capture what appear to be flood lights from a movie premiere moving back and forth in the rain in the sky above Carr's landing.

"It was like spotlights or something, but then I just noticed, they were all erratic. And then I looked above me, and there was lights all above me as well. And I was like, 'man, this is weird,'" Hart says.

Hart says he thought the lights looked like they were coming from the ground but he couldn't see any source.

His wife, four daughters and his sister in law, with her three kids, all saw the light show.

"We all got out in the pouring rain in the middle of the road looking at it," Hart says.