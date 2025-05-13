Threat of postal strike prompts Lake Country to mail tax notices early

Photo: Castanet file photo Lake Country tax notices are being mailed early.

Lake Country residents will notice their municipal tax notices are arriving a little earlier than usual.

With the prospect of a postal strike looming later this month, the municipality has taken the step of mailing the notices early to ensure they reach their destination.

Property owners opting for e-billing should have received your notice via email May 12.

Despite the early mailout, the deadline to pay your taxes remains the same, Wednesday, July 2.

That date will not change in the event of a postal strike.

To ensure your property taxes are paid on time and to avoid any late penalties, property owners are encouraged to avoid mailing payments.

Instead, you should consider one of the following options:

Through your financial institution in person, or using internet or telephone banking

In-person at municipal hall (cash, cheque, debit – check your daily transaction limit, or Visa/MasterCard - note credit card payments include a 2% system fee)

On the MyLakeCountry.ca eServices web platform using credit card (2% system fee)

Eligible property owners can apply to claim their Homeowner Grant through www.gov.bc.ca/homeownergrant.