Camper falls off truck, lands in middle of Beaver Lake Road

Photo: Joe Gilliard A camper fell off a truck as it was being towed up Beaver Lake Road Monday afternoon.

We’ve seen a lot of campers dumped in the wilderness but in the middle of a busy road?

A camper came off a truck and landed in the westbound lanes of Beaver Lake Road in Lake Country Monday afternoon. It happened right before the intersection with Highway 97.

“Through interviews, it was found a camper jack was down and as the truck was cresting Beaver Lake Rd to Hwy 97 it dug into the roadway,” said Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle, media relations officer, Lake Country RCMP.

“The dragging of the jack with the steep incline of the roadway caused the camper straps to break and the camper slid out of the truck blocking the westbound lane of Beaver Lake for a short period of time.”

The owner of the vehicle remained on the scene and made arrangements to have the camper removed.

“No violation tickets were issued however police are reminding campers to conduct a walk around and check their camping units are secure before starting a trip,” said Cpl. Birtwistle.