Oyama man stays positive after RV destroyed in fire

Photo: GoFundeMe RV destroyed by fire at Wood Lake Terrace RV and Campground

An Oyama resident is staying optimistic after losing nearly everything in a fire that destroyed his RV early Saturday morning.

Ryan Banks said the fire broke out around 4 a.m. on May 3 at the Wood Lake Terrace RV and Campground, just south of Oyama. According to Banks, the blaze started in a neighbouring trailer and quickly spread to his own.

“As a result of the fire we lost nearly everything, just a few things we could grab quickly before the trailer was completely engulfed,” he said. “All things considered it could have been worse — it was definitely interesting. I was able to move my truck and car.”

Banks said two RVs were completely destroyed in the fire, along with a shed, and a third trailer was damaged. He believes the cause of the fire was a malfunctioning refrigerator.

“My trailer was fully engulfed when fire crews showed up. They stopped it from spreading to other homes,” he added.

A GoFundMe has since been launched to help Banks recover from the devastating loss.