Kelowna Nordic Club wrapping up season after 'challenging' winter

Photo: Kelowna Nordic Club / Facebook The Kelowna Nordic Club is wrapping its season on Sunday.

The cross-country ski and snowshoe season will end at the Kelowna Nordic Club this weekend.

Dwindling snowpack means the final day for operations this winter will be March 8, with no grooming taking place beyond that.

"This has been one of the most challenging snow winters we have experienced. Despite this, the dedication of our grooming team and volunteers allowed the Club to continue operating far longer than many expected," said the club in a post online.

"We thank our volunteers, members, day users, and donors for helping make the season possible and for continuing to support Kelowna Nordic’s vibrant winter outdoor community."

Visitors are asked to enter the trails from the main cabin only. For safety reasons, the Summit and Thunder (Kallis) parking lots and trail entrances are now closed.

“We also recommend you avoid the Riverside Connector as melting ice in that area poses a dangerous risk,” the club said in an email.

The Kelowna Nordic club is located about 30 minutes east of the city, just off Highway 33, near the Big White turnoff.

It has been a difficult winter for both nordic and downhill ski centres in B.C.

West Kelowna’s Telemark Nordic Centre closed in early February due to lack of snow.