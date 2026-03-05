Kelowna News

Victim stabbed by stranger during Kelowna daytime robbery

Photo: Cindy White Kelowna Mounties at the scene of an assault in the 1170-block of Harvey Avenue on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

A stabbing in Kelowna Tuesday was allegedly carried out in the midst of a daytime robbery by a suspect who was unknown to the victim, according to RCMP.

The suspect in the attack was on probation at the time for a previous stranger attack.

Police were called to an assault in progress on March 3 at 12:42 p.m. at the intersection of Capri Street and Harvey Avenue. Officers flooded the area, attending to the victim four minutes after the 911 call, RCMP said.

Brady Dolphin, 39, is facing charges of robbery, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and breach of probation. He was detained following a bail hearing on Wednesday afternoon in Kelowna provincial court.

Contents of the bail hearing are covered by a publication ban, but the RCMP revealed Thursday that the victim and suspect were unknown to each other.

Dolphin will appear in court next on March 19.

The coordinated police response resulted in an unpredictable situation being brought to a safe conclusion,” said Cpl. Steven Lang, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer.

Dolphin is accused of breaching the terms of a probation order that is part of a five-year sentence he received in 2024 for a 2021 random, unprovoked attack on two strangers in Kelowna. During those assaults, Dolphin was experiencing “drug-related psychotic delusions” was was nearly found not-criminally responsible as a result.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed Tuesday’s stabbing and have not yet spoken with police to contact the Kelowna RCMP information line at 250-762-3300, quoting file number 2026-12832.

Additionally, drivers are asked to provide dash camera footage to police if they travelled along Harvey Avenue between Burtch Road and Gordon Drive Tuesday between 12:30 p.m to 1 p.m.