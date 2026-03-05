Kelowna News

Kelowna company constructing temporary dressing rooms for Memorial Cup

Dressing room build begins

Photo: Chaparral Industries Construction on temporary dressing rooms for the Memorial Cup is underway

Construction of three temporary dressing rooms to be used for the Memorial Cup is well underway.

Kelowna-based Chaparral Industries was awarded the contract for the dressing rooms that will house the league champions from the WHL, OHL and QMJHL.

The dressing rooms may also be utilized for CFL games scheduled for this summer at the Apple Bowl before being shipped to more permanent locations.

Company sales and marketing manager Zac Addorisio says construction began a few weeks ago with completion expected near the end of April.

“We are thrilled about it. Supporting a local event and the community,” said Addorisio.

“Working with the Memorial Cup hosting committee, Gavin and the team with the Kelowna Rockets, it's been a wonderful experience.”

Each of the three dressing rooms measure 24 feet by 60 feet.

They include 26 player stalls, five individual showers, four sinks, four toilets, a full washroom and coaches office.

The dressing rooms will be placed on the east side or Prospera Place by Cannery Lane.

Services including water, sewer and power will be run from the arena to each of the three structures.

Construction of the temporary dressing rooms was a condition of Kelowna winning the bid.

The current visitors dressing room inside the arena will be used for another purpose during the Memorial Cup.

While being thrilled about working on the project, Addorisio is also pleased the dressing rooms will continue to be used post Memorial Cup.

"The city will assume ownership of the units after the Memorial Cup, and after the completion of the event, they will be reused for Touchdown Kelowna as team dressing rooms and will ultimately become permanent amenities in our city parks, supporting local sports, enhancing recreation spaces, and providing welcoming facilities for residents and families to enjoy for years to come," a city email stated.

The $1.051 million cost of the dressing rooms is being split between the city and the Kelowna Memorial Cup 2026 Society.

Other improvements around the arena, including the new $2.1 million electronic scoreboard, two electric zambonis, and audio/visual upgrades have been completed.

A new press box still has to be constructed.

The city set aside $5.1 million to upgrade the building.