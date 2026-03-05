Kelowna News

Interior housing market more active in February but still has plenty of room to grow

Market shows signs of life

Photo: The Canadian Press February home sales jumped in February, but the numbers were still below average.

The B.C. Interior real estate market in February bounced back from an exceptionally slow January, but sales were still well below last year’s pace.

The Association of Interior Realtors reported Thursday there were 838 residential sales across its region, which includes the Okanagan, Kamloops, Kootenay and South Peace River. That was up from January’s 623, but down 8% compared to February 2025.

Benchmark prices dropped in every housing category in Central Okanagan, but they were up in all three groups in the Kootenays.

“After a sluggish start to the year in January, sales seemed to return to a more normal pace last month,” AIR president Kadin Rainville said in a press release. “Although we’re still sitting just below average levels, momentum is building and heading in the right direction.

“Demand hasn’t disappeared, and with more listings coming online, we may just be seeing a natural lag between renewed interest and finalized sales.”

It was the same story in the Kootenay region, where there was an increase from January but a 29.4% drop from last February.

“Buyer interest continues to hold in the Kootenay market, but relatively flat inventory levels appear to be tempering sales activity,” Rainville said. “When selection is limited, transactions can take longer to materialize as purchasers wait for suitable properties to come to market.”

The drop in sales from year to wear was not nearly as stark in the Kamloops area. Sales were up from January, but they were down only 3.8% compared to last February. The number of new listings increased more than 10% compared to last year at this time.

“Although we’re still just below last February’s activity levels, the Kamloops and District real estate market is finding its footing after a slow start to the year,” Rainville said. “The shift in momentum is a positive sign as we move further into the spring market.”

There were a few notably low benchmark prices across the region. The Central Okanagan townhouse mark in February was $671,300, which was the lowest since August 2021. The South Okanagan single-family home benchmark, at $691,900, dipped under $700,000 for the first time since February 2024, and the South Okanagan townhouse price of $483,200 was the lowest since January 2024.