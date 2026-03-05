Kelowna News

Kelowna MLA wants to cut welfare to drug offenders until they go to rehab

Bill to end safe consumption

Photo: BC Legislative Assembly Tara Armstrong in the BC Legislature.

A Kelowna-area MLA on Thursday introduced legislation that would see all of B.C.’s safe consumption sites closed within six months and tie social assistance to drug recovery requirements.

Tara Armstrong, independent MLA for Kelowna–Lake Country–Coldstream, introduced the Drug Recovery and Community Safety Act in the legislature. The bill, if passed, would end provincial funding for supervised consumption sites and require the closure of all 58 provincially authorized locations within six months.

“The purpose of this bill is simple, to end all provincial funding and enablement for unlawful drug use,” Armstrong said.

“Today, millions in taxpayer dollars fund government sanctioned drug consumption sites that permit the ongoing use of illegal substances.”

Armstrong said the legislation would also prevent people from classifying drug addiction as a disability to access benefits and would suspend income or disability assistance for recipients convicted of drug-related offences until they complete an approved recovery program.

“This bill will free up millions, if not billions, of dollars for recovery programs community safety and to increase support for people who, through no choice of their own, rely upon income or disability assistance to make ends meet,” she claimed.

The bill passed first reading with support from the NDP and the BC Conservatives, while Green MLAs voted against it.

Most bills are given first reading in the B.C. legislature, as a courtesy, to encourage debate. Armstrong has found herself the exception to that rule on several occasions.

In February, she introduced a bill that would have banned medical gender transitions of minors and “classify the promotion of gender ideology as a form of emotional harm” under the Family Law Act.

In October, a similar bill, was voted down at first reading. It was tabled when she was still a member of OneBC, and would have given parents the right to sue doctors up to 25 years after they provided care for transgender children. A bill tabled by Armstrong last week that would end B.C.'s human right code was also defeated at first reading.

The first sanctioned supervised injection facility opened in 2003. There had been unsanctioned sites before this but they were ultimately dismantled by authorities.

Since 2016, when B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer declared a public health emergency, over 16,000 people have died from drug poisonings in the B.C., according to the B.C. Coroner’s office.