Kelowna News
Police tape off sidewalk around Rutland liquor store
Police presence in Rutland
Photo: Contributed
Police have taped off a section of the sidewalk around a liquor store in Rutland.
Police taped off a section of sidewalk around a Rutland business as they investigated an early morning assault.
"One individual has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing with several investigative units being engaged," RCMP said.
" Police will be in the area for some time gathering evidence and processing the scene. There is no risk to public safety."
A witness to the scene said there are several evidence markers laid out and traffic is blocked moving down Roxby Road and Highway 33.
