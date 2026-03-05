Kelowna News

Police tape off sidewalk around Rutland liquor store

Police presence in Rutland

Photo: Contributed Police have taped off a section of the sidewalk around a liquor store in Rutland.

Police taped off a section of sidewalk around a Rutland business as they investigated an early morning assault.

"One individual has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing with several investigative units being engaged," RCMP said.

" Police will be in the area for some time gathering evidence and processing the scene. There is no risk to public safety."

A witness to the scene said there are several evidence markers laid out and traffic is blocked moving down Roxby Road and Highway 33.