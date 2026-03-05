Kelowna News

Crash slowing traffic at Highway 97 and Dilworth Drive

Another crash at intersection

Photo: Rob Gibson A crash Wednesday evening in the intersection of Highway 97 and Dilworth Drive.

Traffic is being slowed due to a crash on Highway 97 at Dilworth Drive, the most-crash prone intersection in the B.C. Interior.

The two-vehicle crash, which occurred at about 5:15 p.m., is backing up traffic on the highway, although vehicles are squeezing by in all directions.

It does not appear there were any serious injuries in the collision. Emergency crews are at the scene.

Driver should expect delays while travelling through the area.

There were 129 collisions at the intersection of Highway 97 and Dilworth in 2024, according to ICBC data, making it the most-frequently-crashed-in intersection in the B.C. Southern Interior by a significant margin.

That has led to calls for safety updates to the intersection.

In a statement to Castanet News earlier this year, the Ministry of Transportation said they have been studying the intersection, and others in the corridor, for some time now.