'A maze of uncertainty': Okanagan family struggling to find crematory capable of handling 700 pound man

Too big for cremation

Photo: Contributed Robert Emery, 60, died on Feb. 20. His body is still waiting to be cremated.

Morganne Emery was expecting a smooth process for cremation when her 60-year-old father, Robert, died on Feb. 20.

However, because he weighed over 700 pounds, his family has been thrust into a "maze of uncertainty" as they search for a facility capable of accommodating him.

"When he died, we prepared ourselves for grief, but we did not prepare for this," Emery told Castanet. "It is not just emotionally exhausting, it feels deeply undignified."

The Kelowna-based family initially sought services locally but was told Robert would need to be moved to Armstrong. When that facility was found to be under maintenance, he was transported to Kamloops.

Cypress Funeral Home and Crematorium in Kamloops ultimately had to deny the request. A spokesperson confirmed their equipment has a strict weight limit of 500 pounds. Most standard cremation chambers cannot exceed these limits without risking overheating or dangerous grease fires.

Emery says the family has been told only three crematoriums in the entire province are equipped for deceased persons of this size.

Robert's body is currently being transported to Maple Ridge. If that facility cannot accept him, the family’s next option is Nanaimo.

"We have to bear the cost for shipping, which could be an additional $300," Emery said. "If he has to go to the Island, it could be up to a grand with permits and ferry costs."

For Emery, the struggle is about more than logistics.

"My father was not a problem to be solved, he was a human being," she said. "If dignity depends on body size, then our system is failing. Dignity in death should never be conditional."