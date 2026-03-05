Kelowna News

Man threatened Downtown Kelowna employee, set fire to butane

DKA employee threatened

Photo: Colin Dacre A man was sentenced this week for threatening a DKA employee.

A man who threatened to burn a Downtown Kelowna Association employee last year, spraying butane and setting it alight, was released from custody this week after he was sentenced to time served.

Dustin Landry, 35, appeared in Kelowna court on March 3 and pleaded guilty to uttering threats, stemming from the incident in downtown Kelowna on the afternoon of Feb. 9, 2025.

A member of the Downtown Kelowna Association's “Clean Team” told police that a man threatened to light him on fire. He said the man, later identified as Landry, sprayed butane on the ground about two to four feet from him and then lit it on fire.

Police responded to Bernard Avenue near the downtown Tim Hortons and the DKA employee directed officers to Landry, who was sitting on a nearby sidewalk.

He was arrested without issue.

During sentencing submissions, Crown prosecutor Andrew Duncan said “there may have been some uncharged incidents with other city employees in the week leading up to this.”

Duncan added the DKA employee “seemed like he was upset about this.”

“The fact that this butane or this flammable fluid was sprayed very close to him and lit on fire, he did feel that this person had a means to carry out the threat and was disturbed by it,” Duncan said.

A criminal charge was laid against Landry on March 31.

He's been in and out of custody on bail several times over the past year, but following his guilty plea Tuesday, he was sentenced to 45 days in jail. With credit for time served, he was released, and he's now left with a year of probation.

As part of his probation conditions, he's been barred from going to the 200 block of Bernard Avenue or within 25 metres of Kelowna City Hall.

Landry's past criminal record in B.C. is mainly from Penticton, dating back to 2022, although he was also previously convicted of a break and enter in Ontario back in 2013.

He was given a 90-day jail sentence for wielding a hammer and screaming outside the Penticton Safeway back in July 2022, an incident described by the Crown at the time as "bizarre" and "concerning."

During Tuesday's sentencing hearing, his defence counsel Nelson Selamaj said Landry lost his construction job during the COVID pandemic and became homeless. He began using drugs, Selamaj added.

He has most recently been living in Kelowna's Tent City homeless encampment, but Selamaj said he has plans to work with the community transition team to secure some form of assisted housing.

“He was struggling with addiction and not in the right state of mind,” Selamaj said. “He does have a desire to revert back to his productive life.”