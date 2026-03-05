Warming buses not deployed by the City of Kelowna this winter
Warming buses stay idle
The balmy winter in the Okanagan left meant warming buses for Kelowna’s homeless population stayed idle.
The City of Kelowna has confirmed to Castanet that it did not deploy any warming buses in the 2025/26 season because the weather conditions didn’t meet the criteria to activate a level 2 extreme weather response.
A level 2 response is activated when the temperature and/or wind chill are at or below -10 C, there is a significant accumulation of snow, precipitation makes it difficult to keep dry, and there is a severe wind warning. Typically, the buses are put in motion when the forecast calls for more than a single night of -10 C or colder.
According to the city’s website, warming buses will be activated to shelter those who remain outside from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. at the city's outdoor sheltering site as well as within Downtown and South Pandosy and 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. within Rutland.
The buses are funded by the province, with annual funding for the program typically announced in the fall of each year.
The city first launched a single warming bus as a pilot project in the winter of 2021/22. Since then, it has been expanded to multiple vehicles.
More Kelowna News
- 'Looked like a hanging'Vancouver - 5:36 pm
- Killed soldiers identifiedUnited States - 5:35 pm
- Another crash at intersectionKelowna - 5:33 pm
- AI suspected in apologyKelowna - 5:24 pm
- Golf teams make historySports - 5:14 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$869,999
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Gnocchi Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library