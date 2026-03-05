Kelowna News

Warming buses not deployed by the City of Kelowna this winter

Warming buses stay idle

Photo: City of Kelowna Warming buses were not deployed in Kelowna during the winter of 2025/26.

The balmy winter in the Okanagan left meant warming buses for Kelowna’s homeless population stayed idle.

​The City of Kelowna has confirmed to Castanet that it did not deploy any warming buses in the 2025/26 season because the weather conditions didn’t meet the criteria to activate a level 2 extreme weather response.

​A level 2 response is activated when the temperature and/or wind chill are at or below -10 C, there is a significant accumulation of snow, precipitation makes it difficult to keep dry, and there is a severe wind warning. Typically, the buses are put in motion when the forecast calls for more than a single night of -10 C or colder.

​According to the city’s website, warming buses will be activated to shelter those who remain outside from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. at the city's outdoor sheltering site as well as within Downtown and South Pandosy and 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. within Rutland.

​The buses are funded by the province, with annual funding for the program typically announced in the fall of each year.

​The city first launched a single warming bus as a pilot project in the winter of 2021/22. Since then, it has been expanded to multiple vehicles.