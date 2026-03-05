Kelowna News

Ownership of Kelowna venue scrambles after evicting operator over unpaid debts

Venue operator gets boot

Photo: Cindy White The Bakers Corner within the Kelowna Events Centre is now closed.

Allegations of unpaid rent, workers and thousands of dollars in outstanding debts have surfaced against Kelowna businessman John Perks following his eviction from the Kelowna Events Centre.

Perks is alleged to owe more than $60,000 in rent for the venue at 2041 Harvey Ave., according to the building’s owner, Impact UPStream Ventures Inc.

“December is when they basically had whatever excuses. They stopped paying in December… By early February, we knew this was not going well," said Cory Hildebrandt of Impact Upstream Ventures Inc.

Perks’ group of companies leased the core space, providing event hosting services, beginning March 1, 2025.

Businesses operating under his umbrella included Western Canada Food Tours Inc., 1486327 B.C. Ltd. (Kelowna Events Centre), JQA Enterprises Inc., ShowOff Expos/Productions, The Foodie Hub(s) and The Baker’s Corner.

Restoration Church was also based at the location, which Perks served as a pastor for.

Photo: Facebook John Perks

Hildebrandt said the lease was terminated and the tenants were evicted on Feb. 18.

The collapse of Perks' businesses sent shockwaves through the Kelowna event industry, with many organizers panicking over whether their events would be able to proceed as planned.

Hildebrandt said three communications were sent out this week from the new management of the Kelowna Events Centre to future event clients, past clients with outstanding deposits or cancellations, and unpaid contractors and staff.

''We are writing to formally acknowledge the disruption, financial harm, and uncertainty many of you are currently experiencing as a result of unpaid invoices and wages connected to the former operating entities at the Kelowna Event Centre building," said Hildebrandt in the letter.

''We understand that many of you are owed money from these previous companies. We understand trust has been damaged. We understand this has caused real hardship."

"While the new Kelowna Events Centre Inc. management was not financially responsible for those operations, we believe transparency is owed to this community,'' the email continued.

Hildebrandt described the move to Castanet as “a pure rescue operation for the clients that have events booked.”

He says all confirmed events will go ahead as scheduled.

Perks cites medical issues, financial strain

Perks acknowledged the eviction but disputes parts of the allegations and says he has been dealing with health problems, though he did not specify the condition.

A doctor’s letter provided to Castanet states Perks is dealing with “significant medical problems that require his immediate and full attention.''

Perks said his companies paid more than $500,000 in rent and fees over the past 11 months and invested more than $200,000 into upgrades at the facility.

He acknowledged financial trouble began in December.

“We were behind 1.5 months in rent and shared with the owners we were struggling mid-December, especially after lost two of our main anchor tenants. We owed a significant amount of funds but felt that our spring and summer events would produce enough to carry us through," Perks said.

He said he attempted to settle the balance.

“We did offer to settle the balance in full in 72 hours, but [Impact Upstream's] lawyer rejected the offer for us to stay in the building and continue operations.”

Hildebrandt confirmed discussions took place but said the offer was not enough.

"They did make some forays to pay full outstanding, but for us to accept that we also had a bunch of other required criteria, as far as personal guarantees and paying back everyone else they owe... We had no faith and confidence. We could not accept because they wouldn't take any personal guarantees on the going forward plan, the lease extension," Hildebrandt said.

“This is more about the reputation of the community and everything else going forward."

Perks said his wife, Quinn Perks, was not an owner of the businesses, despite her prominent presence on the companies’ social media pages.

“Our business is owned by several people, my wife not being one of them and has no legal connection with the building other than operating the cafe that got affected by the landlord's decisions," he said.

Quinn is listed as a co-owner of The Baker’s Corner, which operated out of the Harvey Avenue building.

The bakery is now closed.

Meanwhile, Woodfire Bakery, also located in the same building, remains open and is operated independently, with no connection to the Perks.

Church dispute

Harvest Church, a former key tenant at the Kelowna Events Centre, has also left the property.

Hildebrandt said that after the church’s lease ended, it became a sub-tenant under Perks for about six months before Perks asked them to leave.

“We were leasing from John Perks. We called him out on breaking the terms three times in various ways, including taking our chairs out of the building," said Harvest pastor Pastor Art Lucier.

"We called him on it. His response was to kick us out before the lease ended. We were fine to leave. He tried to retract the eviction, but we were good to leave."

The church has since relocated to Rutland.

Promoter claims $10K loss

The allegations extend beyond rent.

Matt Perron, 22, says he is out $10,000 after hosting a Valentine’s Day rave at the venue.

Perron said bar sales were processed through Perks’ Square account.

“All the profits from the bar was on his account. We have been emailing and texting him. It’s been three weeks now. He put us into an email and said he is going to pay us and still nothing.”

Perron said the experience has left him disheartened as a young entrepreneur.

“Getting scammed by a church pastor was not a part of my plan,” he said.

In an email to Castanet, Perks said Perron should receive payment within the next week.

Perron, however, remains skeptical.

Perks previously made headlines in 2019 when he was briefly named executive director of the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce.

The organization rescinded his job offer just three days later after past social media posts came to light, announcing their new executive director was out before even starting.

Hildebrandt said the focus now is on moving forward.

''Many of us working in this space were also directly impacted by the prior operators’ financial collapse," said Hildebrandt in his letter to those impacted by the sudden change.

"We recognize the stress and disappointment this situation has caused. While the new Kelowna Events Centre Inc. cannot assume financial responsibility for obligations incurred by unrelated former entities, we are committed to operating with transparency, accountability, and ethical financial practices moving forward.''