Man charged after knife used in afternoon attack outside Kelowna shopping centre
Charges laid in knife attack
Serious charges have been laid in connection with an incident Tuesday afternoon outside a Kelowna shopping centre that sent a person to hospital with knife wounds.
Kelowna Mounties descended on a parking lot in the 1170-block of Harvey Avenue just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
A person was taken away in an ambulance and investigators cordoned off an area where personal belongings appeared to have been strewn about.
Police said a suspect was arrested and the victim was taken to hospital.
Brady Dolphin, 39, is facing charges of robbery, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and breach of probation. He was detained following a bail hearing on Wednesday afternoon in Kelowna provincial court.
Court documents identify a knife as the weapon he is alleged to have used, but further details of what is alleged to have taken place are protected by a publication ban.
Dolphin is accused of breaching the terms of a probation order that is part of a five-year sentence he received in relation to a 2021 attack on two strangers in Kelowna.
He is due back in court on the new charges on March 19.
