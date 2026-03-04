Kelowna News

Tactical police deployed as RCMP search property near downtown Kelowna

Tactical police raid home

Photo: Rob Gibson At least one window was smashed out on a home that was the subject of a police search in Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon.

Tactical police were involved in a search warrant at a home Wednesday on Kelowna's Coronation Avenue.

A sign posted at the scene says “Crime Reduction Unit operation in progress, entry to this area is restricted.”

​The Kelowna RCMP has blocked off an area around the home at 650 Coronation Avenue, near the north end of downtown Kelowna, after the emergency response team was deployed this afternoon.

​At least one window was smashed out on one side of a house that is located next to a larger apartment building.

​“The Southeast District Emergency Response team was utilized during the execution of the warrant,” said Cpl. Steven Lang, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

​“The related investigation is ongoing and police will be in the area for an unknown period of time collecting evidence and processing the scene.”

​Cpl. Lang said there is no risk to public safety.