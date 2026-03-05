Kelowna News

Judge suspects Kelowna prolific offender used AI to write court apology

AI suspected in apology

Photo: FACEBOOK John Michael Aronson.

A judge in Kelowna recently questioned whether the man she was sentencing used artificial intelligence in the apology he submitted to the court, and in doing so highlighted how technology is reshaping a traditional aspect of judicial work.

Last month, Justice Briana Hardwick was sentencing prolific offender John Michael Aronson for his most recent criminal misdeed, when she touched on her analysis of how machines could have shaped the apology he submitted to the court.

“Mr. Aronson expressed remorse and conveyed his willingness to take full responsibility for his conduct, which he described as alarming and disrespectful,” Hardwick said.

She added she had "a strong suspicion that Mr. Aronson had the significant benefit of assistance from some sort of artificial intelligence in preparing his address to the Court, because the statement contains grammar, punctuation and vocabulary that are the hallmarks of AI output.”

She ultimately accepted the sentiment of the apology as his own but pointed out that may not always be the case and the courts will have to start considering the genuineness of these documents going forward.

“Leaving aside my observation as to the probable involvement of AI in preparing his address to the court—an issue which I expect may require more significant judicial consideration in due course given the increasing role of AI in our society as a whole—the much greater difficulty with Mr. Aronson's allocution to the Court is the idiom that ‘actions speak louder than words',” she said, referencing Aronson's past empty promises to leave his criminal tendencies in the past.

While Hardwick accepted the content of the apology was Aronson's, courts around the world are grappling with how machines are being used in meaningful communication.

Robert Diab, professor in the Faculty of Law at Thompson Rivers University explained that in the case of a court apology, remorse is weighed into the calculation of a sentence.

“If an offender stands up, apologizes, expresses remorse, regret, and takes responsibility and so forth, that counts in sentencing for something,” Diab said.

“You know that that counts in the offender’s favour, but, I suppose in this case, the judge looked at this and said, if you're simply getting AI to write a letter for you that really shouldn't count for much. However, having said that, if you do not write very well and you use AI to help you express yourself, then maybe it shouldn't be discounted out of hand, or the court shouldn't be too hasty to dismiss it as a meaningless gesture.”

That said, it is one of the “frontier issues’ facing the courts in recent days, though there’s much more at stake.

“Ever since ChatGPT first appeared, lawyers started using it and ran into trouble with hallucinations,” he said.

“This still happens with some self representation as well. So that's one problem. Another problem is the one of the parties could be fabricating evidence, like making a fake video or making a fake document with AI. So the courts are becoming more sensitive to the pedigree of a document or video.”