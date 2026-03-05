Kelowna News

Man convicted of 2021 Naramata mother's killing confessed to undercover officer

Killer caught in Mr. Big sting

Photo: Casey Richardson Police outside Kathy Richardson's home following her murder in June 2021.

A man who was involved in the killing of a woman in Naramata in 2021 was caught up in an RCMP “Mr. Big” sting operation for a year-and-a-half following the murder, leading to him confessing to an undercover officer.

Jalen Falk has been behind bars since April 2023, after he and Ekene Anigbo were charged with the killing of 57-year-old Kathy Richardson.

Richardson's body had been found by police in the basement of her Naramata home on the afternoon of June 9, 2021. Her body had been bound with duct tape and zip ties and she'd been shot twice in the head.

She was killed in the early morning hours of June 9, about 12 hours before police came to the home to warn her and her son that they may be in danger.

During a sentencing hearing in early February, details about the horrific violence in the quiet community were made public for the first time.

Falk pleaded guilty to second-degree murder back in August 2025, but his plea and his sentencing hearing has been covered by a court-ordered publication ban until this week, following the CBC's successful application to remove the ban.

The ban was put in place to ensure a potential jury in Anigbo's trial would not be prejudiced by Falk's case, but Anigbo has since re-elected to have his trial be heard by a judge alone, forgoing a jury. Anigbo's trial began earlier this week and is expected to carry through to May.

16 years of parole ineligibility

A conviction of second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence, with a period of parole eligibility between 10 and 25 years. During Falk's sentencing hearing in early February, the Crown and defence proposed a joint sentencing submission that would see Falk remain ineligible for parole for 16 years.

On Feb. 24, Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes agreed with the joint sentence and handed down the proposed life sentence with 16 years of parole ineligibility.

During the sentencing hearing, and again at the opening of Anigbo's trial this week, the court heard how Richardson's killing was connected to the murder of two other men in the Naramata area the month before.

Richardson's son, Wade Cudmore, was arrested just nine days after his mother's killing and was later convicted of killing Erick and Carlo Fryer. He's now serving a life sentence with no parole eligibility for 18 years.

Anthony Graham was also convicted of the killings, but his family reported him missing on June 3, 2021 and he's never been found by police.

Photo: Contributed Kathy Richardson and Wade Cudmore

During Cudmore's trial, the court heard how the Fryer brothers' killings were the result of a “drug deal gone wrong." Gang members in the Lower Mainland began to hunt for Cudmore and Graham in May 2021 to exact retribution.

At Falk's sentencing hearing, Crown prosecutor Sarah Firestone laid out the circumstances of Richardson's killing in an agreed statement of facts signed by Falk. While the court relied on the facts for Falk's sentencing, Anigbo remains innocent until proven guilty at his own trial.

Following Richardson's killing, Falk was the target of an RCMP “Mr. Big” sting operation, in which he was brought in to work for a made-up criminal organization over a 1.5-year period. Much of the details about Richardson's killing were gleaned from Falk's statements to undercover officers over that time.

Two people involved in the hunt for Cudmore and Graham back in 2021 ended up cooperating with police and they also contributed to the RCMP's understanding of the events. The identities of both individuals are covered under a publication ban.

'Where the f**k's your son?'

Firestone said the Fryer brothers had been “transporting a significant quantity of illegal drugs” to a high-level drug dealer in the Okanagan and that the drugs belonged to an unnamed “high-level member of the drug trade” in the Lower Mainland.

But the drugs and cash are believed to have been stolen when the Fryer brothers were killed. Police never recovered the drugs.

Following the alleged robbery, the owner of the drugs directed Falk, Anigbo and others to travel to the Okanagan, recover the stolen drugs and money and “exact retribution against Mr. Cudmore and Mr. Graham for killing the Fryer brothers.”

While he wasn't named in Falk's sentencing, the Crown in Anigbo's trial said Red Scorpion gang member Kyle Latimer had organized the hunt for Cudmore and Graham using a contraband phone while incarcerated at the Kent Institution.

On May 26, 2021, Falk and Anigbo travelled from the Lower Mainland, checked into at a room at West Kelowna's Copper Sky Resort, and were supplied with weapons by an associate.

One of the people who ended up cooperating with police, referred to as “Witness A,” was enlisted to help track down Cudmore and Graham.

From May 31 to June 8, Falk and Anigbo continued to search for Cudmore and Graham in the Okanagan using several rental vehicles. They travelled to Naramata with Witness A on the day before Richardson's murder to scout out Richardson's home.

In the early hours of June 9, the three returned to Naramata, with firearms, duct tape, zip ties, gloves and masks. With Witness A waiting in the vehicle, Falk and Anigbo entered Richardson's home at 5:44 a.m. through a sliding glass garage window, as the sun began to rise. They were captured on Richardson's surveillance video.

Hearing someone in her home, Richardson called out “Wade, is that you?” referring to her son. But she was instead confronted by the two intruders, with Falk asking “Yo, where the f**k's your son?”

'It wasn't supposed to happen like that'

The pair forced her into the basement and attempted to restrain her using the duct tape and zip ties. She refused to hold still, resisting their efforts.

The exact events that transpired within Richardson's basement remain protected by a publication ban, but Richardson was shot twice in the face while her eyes were covered in duct tape.

The pair left the home at 5:57 a.m., about 13 minutes after first arriving.

The two men ran back to the car where Witness A was waiting and Falk said, “It wasn't supposed to happen like that,” according to Witness A.

Witness A said Falk appeared “panicked.”

Realizing he had left his backpack with his gun, duct tape and zip ties in the home, Falk ran back and retrieved it. The gun used in the killing was thrown into Okanagan Lake near the Naramata boat launch.

The three drove to a rural property on Green Mountain Ropad where Witness A burned Falk and Anigbo's clothes, shoes and backpack. After driving back to Copper Sky for the night, Falk and Anigbo then returned to the Lower Mainland the following afternoon.

Text messages between Falk and Witness A in the following days showed that Falk never paid Witness A for helping. Falk later told an undercover officer that he was paid $2,000 for his efforts.

Caught in sting operation

Falk was identified as a possible suspect in the killing and RCMP began a “Mr. Big” sting operation in December 2021, about six months after the killing. He lived in Burnaby with his mother and sister at the time.

Mr. Big operations generally involve the creation of a fake criminal enterprise that employs the target, to gain their trust, with the hopes that the relationship will lead to a confession.

Firestone said Falk “developed a close employment and friendship relationship” with the lead undercover officer, performing “tasks” for and with several of the undercover officers.

Falk “came to admire and respect” the main undercover officer, Firestone said, telling the officer he viewed him as a father figure.

Falk moved to Prince Rupert as part of the sting operation in January 2023. He was arrested on April 14, 2023 and has remained in custody ever since.

'An innocent lady'

During Falk's sentencing hearing, friends and family of Richardson spoke about the impact her death has had on them and the wider Naramata community.

Richardson was described as a kind and compassionate woman who loved animals, children and the elderly and enjoyed spending time outside, camping often.

She had been a volunteer firefighter with the Naramata Volunteer Fire Department for five years.

The Crown also read out a victim impact statement from Wade Cudmore, Richardson's son.

“You took the most important person in my life over something you didn't even know the facts about. My mom was just an innocent lady, just living her best life,” he wrote.

“Kathy McKee Richardson was so many people's best and most loyal, loving friend and such a pillar in the Naramata community ... She was the glue and foundation in so many peoples' lives.”

Despite his conviction in the Fryer brothers' killings, Cudmore has maintained he had “nothing to do with the murders.”